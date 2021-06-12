Pavluchenkova admits inconvenience until the end

Sad day without a doubt for the Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Samara’s has completed a fantastic and historical Roland Garros reaching the final, overcoming that barrier of the quarterfinals that he had until now. He has surprised locals and strangers and even more so after revealing at a press conference that he has played a large part of the tournament with serious physical problems in his left leg. During the match against Sabalenka in the third round, Anastasia was diminished in that part of her body and since then she has suffered a lot of pain but she has managed to withdraw and reach the final and fight for the title against Barbora Krejcikova. Tremendous about the Russian.

Spectacular result, totally unexpected

“It is never easy to stay as runner-up. But I have to thank these two fantastic weeks. I have to say that my brother a couple of weeks before Madrid told me, sitting down drinking coffee, that he believed in me a lot, that he was going to do it very Good in the following tournaments. I told him that I believed in myself too, but that I still didn’t see myself in my best physical shape. After that, I made the semi-finals in Madrid and now the final at Roland Garros. Something totally unexpected for me.

I have had a long and hard road to the final. It seems to me at the same time that I was near and far from getting there. So I took it easy, tournament by tournament, match by match. This is how I have done it in these two weeks until the end. That has been the key, trust me and find my game. I know I am a fighter. “

Physical problems in the left leg from the third round

“I didn’t mention it before because I was still in the tournament. I didn’t want my rivals to hear it. In the game against Sabalenka, I actually had a lot of physical problems. I don’t even know how I won that game since I even received medical treatment in that area, They bandaged my leg. I have been fighting with my knees for a long time, with my left in particular. It has caused a lot of pain in my knees to compensate my body from the injury. In fact in the third set against Sabalenka, ‘if I win This game, I’ll cry. ” It seemed a shame because I was playing well but my body was telling me: ‘I don’t want to continue.’

The more you play, the worse your body gets. When I fell after the serve, my leg caused a lot of pain. I had to bandage it (in the final). With 4-3 I lost my serve when I was against the wind. I felt like I needed more of my serve in those moments. She took advantage of that circumstance of the wind. He played more solid in the final stretch. “

The controversy over the arbitration ruling at the final match point

“I looked at him and then I asked him if he was sure of what he had seen, if it had been a ball out. As I know in these situations, when the judge says he is sure there is no option to convince him of anything else. He was quite convinced that it. What else could I do? “

I work with a sports psychologist before Madrid

“I’m sure I’ll continue with it. I started before Madrid about two weeks before. I didn’t expect by any means that I would feel so good about this. I felt very desperate on the track at times. You work hard, you do everything you can but you just do it. things don’t work out. At a certain point I told myself that I would do whatever was necessary. That I wanted to improve my physical condition, my game, my mentality. When you give 100%, there is no room for regret. She was better than me today, I was more physically fit, I was able to do better for sure, but this is what I can do right now.

I hope that if I am in a final again, I can handle it better. Get cooler and play better. I want to believe that the best is yet to come. “