Pavic and Mektic point as favorites to the olympic event

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic they were consecrated as a doubles pair when they were champions of Wimbledon 2021. It is the first Grand Slam title together, and the first also for Mektic, and both Croatian tennis players were very excited at a press conference. “It is an incredible feeling to play on this court, there are more people than in any other tournament watching doubles, the crowd here loves tennis in a special way,” commented a pair that is now focused on the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. “We will have a few days to adapt, the calendar is not the best, but we arrive with a lot of confidence and we know that we will have a good opportunity there,” they asserted.