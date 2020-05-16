The former Mexican soccer player, champion with Stuttgart, praised the rigorous health measures that the German league will adopt to avoid infections.

Pável Pardo, former Mexican soccer player, praised the health protocols that the Bundesliga before him Covid-19, which will make it the first of the most important European leagues to return to activity.

“The Bundesliga knows it’s a priority and without that they could not advance. There will only be 300 people in the stadium and the previous protocols that they have done, the clubs have quarantined, to arrive with the least contact with other people. They are doing very well, since the most important thing is health“Commented the former player for Stuttgart.

😒 “IF OUR AUTHORITIES DO NOT HAVE IT CLEAR” … #FSRadioEnCasa Pavel Pardo spoke of the approach that the Liga MX would have with the official leadership to reactivate soccer, paused by covid-19 @ LaReimers @ dtAlex_Aguinaga @ RafaMLOficial @ ruubenrod Tthttps: //t.co/kpOsegoH4c pic.twitter.com/QhDPcIBufq – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 15, 2020

The health protocol imposed by German authorities requires a series of new provisions for footballers and coaching staff:

– They cannot enter or do warm-up exercises together on the playing field.

– They cannot say hello.

-The captains may not exchange pennants.

– They cannot celebrate goals with hugs, only a brief contact with the elbow or foot will be allowed.

– They can’t spit.

– You can’t blow your nose.

– They can’t kiss the ball.

– They will use individual water bottles.

-They will not be able to exchange or give away shirts.

– They will be subjected to temperature controls.

– People in the substitute bank must maintain a safe distance and wear protective masks.

– The technician can remove the mask to give directions, as long as the 1.50 meter distance is respected with respect to all other people.

– And if there is a press conference after the game, they should use a face protector.

Regarding the possibilities that arise to retake the Liga MX, Safe Brown, now ambassador of the german league, explained that it cannot be taken lightly, and many filters must pass to resume activities in Mexico.

“So that the Mexican league can start, first you have to see all the levels of contagion that are in the highest peak. All the people who are in charge of health have to give the consent, it works together with the federal government, with the state government to see how much and how likely it is that it can be opened, ”he added.

Finally, he made it clear that there is no way to resume the competitions in the world with the public, and various agencies will have to work together to carry out the returns in the best possible way.

“Obviously without an audience, because that is a reality and all the leagues are going to do it like this. To make that decision it’s not just that the Mexican league says: I want to play; We are living a global issue and a society issue where government authorities make decisions ”, he concluded.

Mexicans who have played in Germany.👇🏻 Ricardo Osorio and Pável Pardo the only ones who won a Bundesliga with Stuttgart.🏆 pic.twitter.com/4UuRiCRnR2 – Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) May 15, 2020

(With information from Notimex)