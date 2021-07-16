Pavel Nedved reassures about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

07/15/2021

On at 23:06 CEST

Juventus The second adventure with the technician began this Thursday Max allegri. The players of the Italian club appeared at the J-Medical to begin the medical examination of the new season. These were received with chants and applause by a hundred fans but one of them was missing, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Players who have not participated in the Eurocup and America’s Cup They will start the first training session this Friday, but all the lights are on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. For now, neither the club nor the player are clear if they will continue together, although each day that passes there is more possibility that the Portuguese respect your contract with the Italians until 2022, although it must be remembered that the player’s intentions in recent months was to leave.

On this subject Pavel Nedved informed the “Corriere dello Sport” in a very optimistic way to the tifosi who asked him about CR7: “Come, come!“.

Later Nedved gave an interview to DAZN where he was more explicit about the future of the Portuguese player: “Nobody around Cristiano Ronaldo has told us that he wants to leave, so I wait for it with us. We hope that he will return from vacation on July 25th. ”

Cristiano is currently enjoying his family vacation and we will have to wait a few more days to see his long-awaited return to Turin.