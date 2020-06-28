Entrepreneurs in the technology sector are increasingly known to the general publicBoth if they have a rock star personality (like Elon Musk) or if they are more introverted people (like Mark Zuckerberg). Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram, perhaps something has gone unnoticed in these partsBut the rise of its messaging app (which is now accessible again in its native Russia) makes many of us wonder what its history is.

Regardless of his social relations (the press relates him to the supermodel Alena Shishkova), his eccentricities (always wear black or dark gray like a modern Neo) and his libertarian activism, Durov has a long history behind him even before the launch of Telegram.

The ‘Russian Zuckerberg’

Thanks to the movie ‘The Social Network’ many people know that Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, He began his journey of launching online services by hacking the Harvard server in 2003 to create Facemash.com, a platform to vote for the photos of the students of his faculty.

More or less for the same dates, a young Russian who was studying to be a translator named Pavel Durov (born, like Zuckerberg, in 1984), created an online library Call durov.com to make it easy for your college classmates to share books and notes (the URL today redirects to the official Telegram API website).

The immediate success of the initiative led to the creation of a university forum (spbgu.ru), while on the other side of the world Zuckerberg launched Facebook.com, originally conceived as a social network for university students.

In 2006, a former classmate of Durov’s, Vyacheslav Mirilashvili, who was living in the USA at the time. and witnessed the rise of Facebook, accidentally saw a report on the forum created by Durov while reading a Russian newspaper.

When both reestablished contact, they agreed that in the growing Russian Internet market there was space to launch their own social network, with an approach similar to the American one. Originally financed by Mirilashvili’s father, They launched this network with the name of VKontakte (also known as VK). The launch took place on October 10, 2006, the day Durov was 22 years old.

Old shot of Durov’s profile in VK.

With fame, problems come

Just one year later, VKontakte had 3 million users, mostly Russian and from countries of the former USSR. Being the benchmark website for young Russians, VK quickly became a hotbed of piracy (the RIA VK ranked in 2010 as “the second largest pirated music distributor”) … and political debates.

Unfortunately for Durov, the political discussions in Russia sometimes include testimonies and graphic evidence of voting irregularities: that was exactly what happened in the 2012 legislatures. The controversy triggered was such that a couple of weeks later the FSB contacted Durov to block certain groups of opponents housed in VK.

Despite the fact that the FSB (Federal Security Service) is the direct heir to the dreaded Soviet KGB, Durov’s reaction was limited to publishing two images: the scanned FSB letter, and the photo of a dog sticking out his tongue. Although he was summoned by the prosecution, he emerged unscathed from the incident.

Political controversies on the sidelines, VK was giving a lot of money: At that time there were more than 200 million users, and it was also making Durov earn millions. (In early 2012, in fact, he was able to afford to make a $ 1 million donation to Wikipedia.)

An offer you couldn’t refuse

But, at that time, problems began for Durov: Mail.ru, one of the Russian Internet giants, also linked to the Kremlin environment, began to invest in the company and closely ‘mark’ Durov thanks to the power that his shares gave him.

After that, Durov was accused of having hit the foot of a traffic policeman (strange thing, because he claims not to know how to drive, and always drives with a driver), which led to the assault on the VK headquarters by the police and Durov’s ‘disappearance’ for several monthsDuring which time the Mirilashvili sold their share of the company’s shares to the UCP fund, owned by Ilya Sherbovich, an ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Durov himself ended up selling his 12% stake in the company Ivan Tavrin, CEO of Megafon, another technology company that, like Mail.ru, was linked to oligarch Alisher Usmanov. Nevertheless, At first, Durov remained as CEO of the company.

But a few months later, and after refusing to take action against the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and his followers (in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine), Durov made the world known from his profile on VKontakte who was leaving his post why

“The CEO’s freedom of action in the day-to-day management of the company has decreased considerably. It has been increasingly difficult to maintain the principles on which our social network is based.”

Goodbye VK, hello Telegram

Shortly thereafter he was completely detached from the company and It also announced its decision to exile itself from Russia, so as not to be the victim of pressure again that it had suffered until then and because “at this moment Russia is incompatible with digital business”.

At that time I had launched a safer online communication alternative for users (and more detached from political power) than VK: Telegram, based on the secure MTProto telecommunications protocol, developed by his brother Nikolai. In fact, by the time it broke with VK, Telegram had already reached 35 million users.

So Durov immediately opened a Telegram headquarters in Berlin (his main headquarters are now in Dubai), he placed his fortune in Switzerland safely and obtained (donations through) the San Cristobal nationality (from Saint Kitts and Nevis, a small Caribbean island nation). Even in his self-imposed exile, Durov continued to have problems with authorities in his home country for refusing, again, to submit their new network to state control.

Today, Telegram has already reached 400 million users, and stands as the main alternative of instant messaging to WhatsApp, an application that today belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, closing the circle of parallelism between him and Durov.

Track | The Verge & RussiaPedia & PaySpace Magazine

Image | TechCrunch