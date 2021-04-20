Pavard’s message against the European Super League

04/19/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Benjamin Pavard, like many colleagues in the profession, has used the media speaker that social networks represent to defend the UEFA Champions League in the face of the growing threat of the European Super League.

The French full-back, world champion at the 2018 World Cup, has evoked the emotional aspect of this sport to defend his position. “It’s not just a patch on the sleeve (referring to the Champions League logo). These are indescribable emotions as a player, incredible memories as a fan.“.

Ce n’est pas qu’un patch sur une manche. These are indescribable emotions as much as you joueur, unbelievable souvenirs as much as a fan. C’est une compétition à laquelle tous les joueurs et all les clubs doivent pouvoir aspirer s’ils le meritent ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PCWHT7eQXl – Benjamin Pavard 5 (@ BenPavard28) April 19, 2021

In addition, he launched a criticism of the Super League, which intends to launch a format in which 15 teams will enter by name and not by merits, and will also have their place assured year after year. “The Champions League is a competition to which all clubs and players can aspire as long as they have done well to qualify“.

In this way, Pavard joins protests in which proper names from the football scene have already participated. Ander Herrera opened the ban, claiming that the Super League was going to “end the dream of football”, a message signed by Luis Figo and Mesut Özil, among others. Even the founding clubs themselves have ‘rebels’ among their ranks: both Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo have shared a publication by Daniel Podence in which he defends the Champions League. Bruno also added that “Dreams cannot be bought”

Benjamin Pavard defends the colors of Bayern Münich, current Champions of the Champions League and one of the great clubs that, like Borussia Dortmund and PSG, has energetically rejected the creation of the European Super League.