Paulo Wanchope talks about the possible arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to Costa Rica

Paulo Wanchope, former player of the Selection of Costa Rica, spoke about the possible arrival of Ignacio Ambriz, former coach of the León Club, noting that at the moment there are rumors about his hiring, but that in the Costa Rican environment it is nothing new and very soon it is something that could be concretized.

In an interview for TUDN, Wanchope expressed his feelings about the incorporation of Ambriz to the Costa Rican team, indicating that in the local soccer of the country ‘Tico’, there are also coaches with the necessary quality, but that if the former del León reaches the bench , it would also be a good option.

“At a local level, much has been heard about ‘Nacho’ Ambriz, in fact his name was heard from before, but they are rumors, I don’t know how strong they can be, but in the local championship they also have the necessary quality to be in charge of a national team. ”, he expressed.

On the other hand, Wanchope spoke about the pressure on the Costa Rican bench to get results immediately, pointing out that it would be hasty to make a change with the Gold Cup very close, where the ideal would be to wait for the tournament to end to do it.

“It is difficult to answer that, there are times when changes have been made in the middle of the elimination phase and that is enough for a technician to qualify, and if a change is made now, giving him that responsibility with such a short time, he would have to be a technician of the area and that is soaked in the soccer of the country and it would have to be someone who understands and knows the players of Costa Rica, ”he said.

