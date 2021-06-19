Paulo Sousa criticizes the La Cartuja lawn before facing Spain

06/18/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m., Poland and Spain will meet at La Cartuja in a momentous match for both after Sweden’s victory. At the press conference prior to the match, Pualo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team, among other things, commented that the grass is not first class: “They are doing everything possible to recover the grass and the two of us are going to play in the same field, so it will be balanced. It is not in bad condition, but it is not a first class lawnDuring the training session, the Polish footballers have been testing and stomping to give it consistency, but as reported, it stands up.

About the meeting, he stated that: “We know that we are going to have less possession than the other day, because we are facing a very technical team. We always work to win the matches, even the most difficult ones like tomorrow’s, so we will do our best and do our best to face Spain. “

Your deadliest weapon

For Sousa, Lewandowski was at a great level, but with 10, of course, he had other tasks to perform. This influenced: “He did not play enough against Slovakia. You focus on the individual aspects, on what the player does with the ball, but he did a lot of things. He worked more than normal with ten players. Regarding Ferran’s words, it is not my way of communicating, because you have to have respect, but I understand that the Spanish will be happy

“We grant few chances”

He acknowledges that they were soft against Slovenia, but also warns that they are not used to making mistakes: “At a statistical level, we give very few chances to our rivalsBut against Slovakia they scored a goal on the first shot. Now we have to show our strength and aggressiveness at all times. We cannot create scoring chances for the opponent. We always create chances and almost always score. The more aggressive we are, the more chances we have to win “

At the tactical level

At a tactical level, he knows how to approach the match: “We are not going to change many players, we are going to change at a strategic level, because we are going to have a different rival to Slovakia. Spain is not going to give us that much position. We have to defend with a low line and with a tied line and we have to know how to hurt it in transitions. We will also have to spend moments with the ball. “