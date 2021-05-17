Paulo Pezzolano ‘minimizes’ elimination of América and launches warning prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

Aware that they have only taken a ‘small’ step in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League in the search for the title, the technical director of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Paulo Pezzolano, He took with measure having won the tie against the Eagles of Club América, in addition to leaving a clear warning to his players prior to the series against Cruz Azul in the Semifinals.

The Uruguayan said this Sunday that his team has not won anything, despite having eliminated the favorite América in the Clausura quarter-finals.

“We have not won anything, now we have to go for Cruz Azul, which is packed, has excellent players and was the best in the tournament,” said Pezzolano.

Although they lost 2-4 to this Sunday at the closing of the phase of the eight best of the Clausura, Pachuca de Pezzolano eliminated América by tying the series 5-5 and scoring one more goal as a visitor, the first criterion to decide a series in case of equality.

Pezzolano accepted that his team must now prepare for a tough semifinal against the Cruz Azul of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, leader of the regular phase, but made it clear that his players have the quality to defeat the celestial ones.

“To get to this we had to beat Monterrey and San Luis on a visit, and the Santos who came packed, with one less player. Now comes Cruz Azul, the worst rival that can touch you, but we have what, we have shown it until now, “he said.

Pachuca had a terrible start to the championship with five defeats and four draws, but on March 8 he defeated the Xolos de Tijuana 2-1, and from there he closed in an overwhelming way, with a streak of four consecutive wins, to which he added the 3-1 victory in the first leg against America in the quarterfinals.

“We have been playing like 12 finals, and we had to manage the times well,” he said.

This Sunday, Pachuca qualified with a great job on defense in the last 25 minutes in which they stopped the attack of the Eagles, who, with the series tied, sought the goal of qualifying for the semifinals and were about to achieve it several times.

“We knew that we were going to pass this way. We are not made to pass quietly, we play against a team of individual quality, with an elite coach (Santiago Solari), with luck in the latter, but we passed,” he said.

Pezzolano celebrated that his players are healthy and hoped to get ahead against Cruz Azul in a series in which he will play at home in the middle of the week and the second leg at the rival’s home.

“Against Cruz Azul we must play two very correct games until the last second”

