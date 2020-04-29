Former president disbursed R $ 7,500 for the uniform that the idol, now a goalkeeper in Ceará, received from Maurício Galiotte in his farewell interview in Verdão, in December

Paulo Nobre was the winner of the first auction held by Fernando Prass to raise funds to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former president of Palmeiras disbursed R $ 7,500 in the shirt that the goalkeeper of Ceará today received in his press conference for the farewell of Verdão, in December, from Maurício Galiotte, successor and, since then, opponent of Nobre.

Paulo Nobre was the winner of the first auction promoted by goalkeeper Fernando Prass (Palmeiras / Disclosure Agency)

– I would like to thank Paulo Nobre, the great winner of the auction. This amount will help many people at the Children’s Hospital and the Support House for Children with Cancer and buy basic food baskets – said Prass on his Instagram.

Paulo Nobre assumed the presidency of Palmeiras in January 2013, the month following the hiring of Prass, who arrived shortly after the relegation of the club in the Brazilian. With Nobre as the agent, the goalkeeper and the club won the 2013 B Series, the 2015 Brazil Cup and the 2016 Brazilian Championship. With Galiotte ahead of Verdão, shirt 1 won his last title in the team: the Brazilian Championship 2018.

The Palmeiras relic auction ended at 12:00 this Wednesday, on his Instagram profile, @fernandoprassoficial, with the bids in the comments. Then, the uniform of his 200th game for Vasco began, with another factor that makes it special: a reference to the farewell to the pitches of former striker Edmundo, which occurred in the same match. Paulo Nobre offered R $ 1,500 in the play, but, shortly after, it was surpassed. The auction runs until 12 noon on Thursday.

After Vasco’s historic play, the Brazilian National Team jersey worn by Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Gabigol, among others, will be available for winning the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Prass participated in training with the squad, but ended up cut of the tournament due to injury.

