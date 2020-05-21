RIO – After five hours of testimony by the Federal Police in Rio, businessman Paulo Marinho left the place without speaking to journalists. “In order not to jeopardize the investigations, I cannot make any statement,” he said.

Marinho was heard by delegates and prosecutors. The PF reopened a procedure on the alleged leak of Operation Furna da Onça and the MPF launched an investigation to investigate the businessman’s statements, according to which Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans -RJ) had access to information about the operation.

The operation took to the streets on November 8 of that year and carried out 19 temporary arrest warrants, three for preventive detention and 47 for search and seizure, issued by the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2) and focusing on deputies from Rio Legislative Assembly.

Flávio was not a target, but financial intelligence reports produced by the former Coaf had already pointed out suspicious movements in the accounts of Fabrício Queiroz, his supposed financial operator in the “cracked” scheme, since January of that year. The reports were aimed at Alerj deputies and advisers, and Flávio’s specific case was revealed by Estadão in early December, when the investigative procedure had already been opened by the Public Ministry of Rio.

Cited by Marinho as one of Flávio’s advisers who would have received data from Furna da Onça, lawyer Victor Granado Alves is going to work in the office of Bolsonarista state deputy Anderson Moraes (PSL). Alves is investigated by the Prosecutor in the case of “crack” in the Legislative Assembly of Rio.

Moraes employs in his office the ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro and Flávio’s mother, Rogéria. He said that Alves is “highly skilled”. The appointment was revealed by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by Estadão.

