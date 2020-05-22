After the statements he made involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), of whom he is an alternate, businessman Paulo Marinho gave on Thursday, 21, testimony in the Federal Public Ministry about the suspected leak of information from Operation Furna da Onça. During the testimony, the PSDB’s defense of the businessman and pre-candidate for Rio’s City Hall asked the MPF to investigate information that his bank accounts were the target of a “debauchery” in retaliation for his statements.

Marinho said he was “perplexed” by the possibility of hacking his accounts. According to the website O Antagonista, “someone powerful from Brasilia” is informally demanding bank details from the businessman. “I asked the prosecutor to take action and investigate,” said Marinho after leaving the MPF headquarters in Rio.

He and his defense did not give details on what would be the alleged debauchery in their bank accounts.

In the 2018 election, the declared equity of the alternate candidate was R $ 752.7 thousand. The list of assets does not include, for example, the house in Jardim Botânico, south of Rio, which served as a kind of bunker for Bolsonaro’s campaign. That’s because the entrepreneur’s residence and other assets are in his wife’s name.

The strategy would be a way to prevent blockages of assets in court, since Marinho faces several processes involving old businesses, such as those made in partnership with Nelson Tanure, of whom he was a partner at the Verolme shipyard and with whom he worked at Jornal do Brasil. The two became enemies in court, where they also responded to lawsuits filed by former employees.

Upon leaving the Attorney General’s office, Marinho said that he left evidence of his statements with the prosecutors, but that he could not reveal any more. “I reproduced my testimony from yesterday (the day before yesterday, to the Federal Police) with greater wealth of details because the investigation here is broader. I brought evidence, I left it in the hands of the prosecutor. And he recommended that I, like yesterday’s testimony, not declare or disclose the content. “

Among the evidence that may have been presented by Marinho are papers that prove the holding of meetings between him, Flávio and other allies that he cited in an interview published on Sunday by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. To the publication, Marinho reported that Flávio received, from a delegate of the Federal Police, leaked information about an investigation that could reach his former advisor Fabrício Queiroz.

Attorney Eduardo Benones said that the content presented by Marinho is significant and that the investigations continue. “It was productive. At the very least, we have reason to continue investigations.” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

.