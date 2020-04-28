Sabrina Sato received Paulo Gustavo in the frame ‘Each one in his bathroom’, a new project for his channel on YouTube. In the video, the actor and her husband made a rare appearance alongside their sons, Romeo and Gael. ‘In addition to a very funny chat, I was honored to have the more than special participation of Thales Bretas and the cutest children of this beautiful couple,’ commented the presenter

Sabrina Sato announced her channel’s newest project on YouTube, an interview board held inside the bathroom, and received Paulo Gustavo. The idea is to demystify the environment, showing that it is possible to conduct a relaxed conversation full of fun scenes. “In his best moment, father, husband, artist and friend I love talking about his great successes, post-paternity life, quarantine and, of course, choosing which friend he would take the pain out of by giving him toilet paper to clean himself,” said the presenter who returned to TV commanding the “Domingo Show”, a program in which he met his ex-boyfriend.

Twin sons of Paulo Gustavo steal the spot on video

In the video, Paulo and her husband, Thales Bretas, made a rare appearance alongside their children, Romeu and Gael, born in August last year. “In addition to a very funny chat, I was honored to have the more than special participation of Thales and the cutest children of this beautiful couple,” commented Sabrina. The web, of course, died of love with the twins. “Babies are the two of you,” observed one. “One looks like Gustavo and the other looks like Thales”, noted another. “What beautiful children,” said a third. “Cute and very similar to the two,” pointed out a fan. “I can’t deal with so much hotness together. Beautiful family!”, Praised another.

Sabrina Sato talks about the new job

Due to the period of social isolation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the interviews started to happen via videoconference. “The bathroom is our refuge. It is a great place to have some time for us and also to call friends and catch up on gossip,” explained Duda Nagle’s fiancee. Recently, Anitta participated in the painting and revealed some of her intimacies to Sabrina. In the chat, the “powerful” had to choose “What do you give the toilet paper for?” in a choking situation in the bathroom. Between friends Neymar and Gabriel Medina, the artist delivered the bow to the surfer.

Presenter sports electronic toilet

Last year, Sabrina was visited by Gkay at her home in São Paulo. Among several luxurious furniture, what caught the attention was the presenter bathroom. In the environment, an unusual toilet stole the show: the electronic object has internal LED lighting, dryer function, hygienic shower with pressure and temperature control, and can be found on the internet for R $ 12 thousand. “This toilet does everything, even conversation”, joked the influencer. “It even winds up in the fiofó. Lava in front and behind”, completed the businesswoman.

