The departure of Justice Minister Sérgio Moro, with serious accusations against President Jair Bolsonaro, will increase the pressure on Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The diagnosis is made by the minister’s own assistants. In the financial market, the assessment is that Guedes may be the next “ball of the season”.

Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, during a press conference in Brasília 04/04/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Before Moro left, Guedes had already warned the chief that his government could make the same mistakes as PT governments in the economy with the public works plan to leverage growth. With the minister’s resistance to the president’s “developmentalist” plans, bolsonaristas want to impose the “enemy of the poor” on the “Posto Ipiranga”.

After the former Health Minister Henrique Mandetta and de Moro, Guedes entered the process of “frying” triggered by a government wing for insisting on the discourse of maintaining its fiscal adjustment policy in the post-pandemic phase. The president, as the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed, is willing to make a “wooden horse” in his government.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, members of the Civil House and Bolsonaro’s direct assistants have complained about the “fiscal vision” of the Ministry of Economy and the lack of an economic counterpoint within the government, as there was before the creation of the super ministry under the Guedes authority.

The unification of the ministries of Finance and Planning, among other areas of the government’s economy, was one of the conditions for Guedes to accept Bolsonaro’s invitation to compose the government. Today, however, the diagnosis at Planalto is that the drawing concentrated a great deal of power in the hands of a single minister, without any counterpoint to his views. When a parliamentarian wants to get a bill on, it is the economy that holds the numbers.

In the past, Finance and Planning have played a role in historical clashes for their distinct views on the direction of economic policy. According to a source heard by the report, Guedes would not accept a change in this line.

The assessment, however, is that if the president meets the pressure and actually moves to slice the economy, it would not be now because the impact would be very bad at a time when activity and investor confidence are under the effects of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro’s negotiations with the Centrão block of parties, however, have strengthened this pressure, with the PTB wanting to recreate the Ministry of Labor, a portfolio historically led by the caption.

Clash

The clash between economic views within the government was publicly opened with the Pro-Brasil Plan, which in one of its axes provides for public money to finance infrastructure works. Guedes warned Bolsonaro that he could make the mistake of the PT government, which worsened the climate.

To interlocutors, the Minister of Economy calls the program “PAC do Marinho”, in a criticism of the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, one of the plan’s enthusiasts.

The minister reacted behind the scenes with artillery against Marinho, a former subordinate whom he considered “disloyal” by encouraging Bolsonaro to go ahead with the plan. The economic team was left out of the internal debate, even because it disagreed with its direction.

Guedes considers Marinho disloyal, but not the military. “Enemies are bombs. I disarmed the Maia-governors (Mayor, Rodrigo Maia) by activating the Alcolumbre (Davi Alcolumbre, Senate president),” Guedes told an interlocutor, in reference to the project to help states and municipalities .

The most striking warning sign of frying felt by Guedes’s team was seen in a report by TV Record, a company with strong ties to Bolsonarism, which accuses the minister of five mistakes without explaining the problems.

Another common signal in Brasilia, when a president wants to empty a minister, is not to include him on the agenda. On Friday, Guedes was left out of the agenda that had the Ministers of Marine and Infrastructure, two of the articulators of Pro-Brazil. Names to replace the minister are already in the square, including Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, and Marinho himself.

Despite the “friendly fire” of the past few days, in a meeting today with the team, Guedes transmitted tranquility and focus on the actions of the crisis. The theme of the meeting was the government’s action to unlock credit, according to several reports from meeting participants, which took place before Moro’s interview. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

