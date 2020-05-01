Paulo Garcia has already tried to assume the presidency of Corinthians on two occasions. The last of these was two years ago, when he lost to Andrés Sánchez, currently acting president. This Friday, the candidate for the next election, which will take place at the end of 2020, set aside differences and preached the need for everyone to unite against the covid-19 pandemic.

Paulo Garcia for Corinthians’ next election

Below, check out Paulo Garcia’s note in full:

Corinthian Friends,

I come at this difficult time for all of us, Corinthians and Brazilians, to express my solidarity to everyone who in some way has been directly or indirectly affected by this pandemic, especially to my friends from Corinthians, at this time being all my voters or not, from my group political or not.

I also ask you to follow the recommendations of health experts, so that we all get out of this pandemic well and in the near future we can give the due attention that our Corinthians deserve and need.

I have a unique moment, out of respect for the suffering that everyone is going through, gathered at home and trying not to manifest myself politically, because I do not think it is opportune to have political discussions at this time.

I ask God for health to all Corinthians members, councilors, directors, political opponents and my voters, so that we can all be together as soon as possible together again in our club, and there, that each group and candidates can architect what the best each one can do to enhance our club.

For my part, I have devoted a lot of time to perfecting a modern and very professional government plan, to present it to everyone at the right time.

May God bless us all !!

Paulo Garcia

Sports Gazette





.