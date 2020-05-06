Wednesday 06 May, 2020

The Juventus attacker was discharged from the Turin club medical staff, after spending 46 days with the symptoms of COVID-19 and more than four tests positive. The Argentine used his social networks to express joy at the good news.

The nightmare for Paulo Dybala is over. The Argentinean spent 46 days with coronvirus and had to go through four tests giving a positive, this as prior to this May 6, the Juventus medical team confirmed that the last COVID-19 test came out negative.

La ‘Joya’ was diagnosed with the disease on March 21, after which he set about recovering at home and in total isolation in Turin. That was until the ‘Vecchia Signora’ reported that “Paulo Dybala underwent double verification with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the coronavirus and they came out negative,” he said.

The ‘Juve’ statement added that “therefore, the player is cured and is no longer subject to the home isolation regime.” For his part, the Argentine national team took advantage of social networks to express his joy at the end of his ordeal.

«My image says it all, finally cured of COVID-19. There has been a lot of talk in the past few weeks, but I can finally confirm that I am cured. Thank you once again to all for your support and much encouragement to all who are still suffering it. A hug to all! “Wrote Dybala.