Paulo Dybala, Skrill brand ambassador

The Juventus superstar has signed a two-year agreement with Skrill to represent the digital payments brand with soccer fans around the world.

Paulo Dybala, the Argentine player icon of Juventus, will be an ambassador for Skrill, the digital payments brand, after signing a two-year agreement.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005721/es/

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala signs up to be a Skrill brand ambassador (Photo: Business Wire)

Dybala’s first presentation for Skrill will be in a public relations and digital television campaign to promote the Prepaid Mastercard® wallet card, available in the UK and Europe. The television ad will air for the first time on Sunday, April 18.

Considered one of the most valuable footballers in the world thanks to his creativity and peace on the field, Dybala, also known as ‘La Joya’, helped Juventus win eleven cups, including five consecutive Serie A titles. His team was named three times Team of the Year and recently won the award for Best Player in Serie A for the 2019-2020 season.

“I am very happy and proud to be part of the Skrill family,” said Dybala. “I am interested in how Skrill can help me make online payments, send money to my friends and sell cryptocurrencies.”

“For someone like me who’s always on the go, having the flexibility that Skrill offers is super helpful,” added Dybala. “Plus, I love being able to earn loyalty points on transactions every time I use my Skrill card.”

The addition of Dybala as a brand ambassador follows a series of activations in the beautiful game for Skrill, most recently as an official payments partner of AC Milan.. The first campaign will promote the Skrill Prepaid Mastercard® card that offers users flexibility, security and privacy every time they make payments, as well as full control through the Skrill mobile application, which allows them to have 24-hour access, all days to a free digital wallet that displays account balance and all transactions. The card can be used in all places that accept Mastercard, including for payments online and abroad, as well as ATMs and stores.

Read more

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, added: “Skrill offers several features that allow you to manage money from anywhere, easily and securely. Dybala is the perfect Skrill brand ambassador, reflecting our values ​​of speed and our focus on delivering world-class service. We hope this will be a successful collaboration to share the many benefits of Skrill with soccer fans around the world. “

Founded in 2001 and available in more than 120 countries around the world, Skrill is a globally established digital payments brand that is part of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), an industry-leading publicly-traded specialized payments platform from New York since March 31, 2021, representing an exciting milestone for both the Skrill brand and the rest of the group. It offers a digital wallet in various currencies with various services available with the Prepaid Mastercard® card, such as Skrill money transfer, which allows users to send money internationally. Skrill customers can also send money to their contacts through the Skrill app, in addition to buying and selling interest in cryptocurrencies.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Skrill

Skrill has been working since 2001 to make digital payments simple, secure and fast. We are recognized world leaders in the development of global payment solutions for our clients, for work and pleasure, for online purchases or for sending money to family and friends. We also serve the needs of businesses around the world and help them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is an industry-leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and operate seamlessly through industry-leading features of online money, digital wallet and payment processing solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in internet payments, an annualized transaction volume of more than 92 billion dollars in 2020 and approximately 3,400 employees in more than 12 locations around the world, Paysafe connects merchants and consumers with 70 types of payment in more than 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe solutions, available through an integrated platform, are geared towards mobile phone-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between physical and online payments. More information at www.paysafe.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005721/en/

Contacts

Anna Howard, Director of Communications for Europe and Asia at Paysafe

Anna.howard@paysafe.com

Phone: +442038908975