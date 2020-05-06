Argentina’s Paulo Dybala, Juventus Turin forward, has cured of the coronavirus, after testing negative for a double pharyngeal tampon, his club reported Wednesday. in an official statement.

05/06/2020

Act at 19:40

CEST

SPORT.es

“Paulo Dybala underwent the appropriate double check for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The tests were negative. The player is therefore cured and is no longer subject to home isolation“Juventus reported.

Dybala He tested positive for coronavirus on March 21, and was one of the three Juventus players to be infected, along with the Frenchman. Blaise Matuidi and to italian Daniele Rugani, who have also recovered a few weeks ago.

The Argentinian recognized that he suffered from strong symptoms at the beginning of the disease, with pain in the muscles and in the headBut he said he had been feeling well for several weeks now, pending tests to certify his recovery.

The Argentine, who stayed during these weeks at his home in Turin with his girlfriend, Oriana SabatiniYou will be able to start training individually in the Juventus sports center in the next few days.

.