The figure of the Juventus, Paulo Dybala, and the idol of the Atalanta, Alexander Papuan Gomez, participated in the auction of a T-shirt of Diego Maradona organized by a former Italian footballer Ciro Ferrara for raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The relic with the 10 Albiceleste was used by Pelusa in a friendly played by the team that led Carlos Salvador Bilardo versus Italy in 1987. As the shirt belonged to Ferrara, the former player of Napoli He launched the initiative to auction the most precious memory of his former partner to contribute in the battle against the COVID-19 virus.

The winner was Andrea Cattoli, a representative of footballers (including Sebastian Giovinco, ex Juventus and currently in the Al-hilal of Saudi Arabia), who kept the treasure in exchange for 55 thousand euros. Even the agent celebrated his “victory” on social media and thanked Dybala and at Papuan Gomez for participating in the auction, as well as the captain of Rome, Alessandro Florenzi.

“I am happy and proud to be able to contribute to the sustenance for the purchase of the basic needs of the Neapolitan families. I am proud to be Italian. Maradona’s shirt represents an inheritance for all of us and when I go back to Italy I’ll decide where to display it so that all fans can admire it“Wrote the Cattoli on his Instagram account.

The current coach of Gymnastics is a world football legend, but in southern Italy became a God after his remarkable production among 1984 and 1992, when he put the Napoli on top with the conquest of two Scudettos, an Italy Cup, the National Super Cup and the UEFA title.

The shirt he wore Maradona in that friendly match it has additional value for the goal scored by the Argentine star, despite the defeat by 3 to 1 against Azzurra, who was victorious thanks to the goals of Gianluca Vialli (2 and Fernando De Napoli.

The set that came from achieving glory in Mexico he was overcome in that commitment to the European cast, which three years later he would eliminate from his own world when Sergio Goycochea he became a hero in penalties.

This is how the teams formed in the 1987 friendly:

Italy: Zenga, Tricella, Francini, Ferrara, De Agostini, Bagni, Donadoni, De Napoli, Giannini, Altobelli and Vialli. Then Tacconi, Dossena, Matteoli and Serena entered.

Argentina: Goycoechea, Brown, Cuciuffo, Garre, Ruggeri, Olarticoechea, Batista, Siviski, Maradona, Funes and Alfaro. Then Hernán Díaz, Caniggia, Dertycia and Pasculli entered