Paulo Costa vs. Jared Cannonier confirmed as the headliner of UFC Fight Night on August 21

Paulo Costa | Image: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Brazilian Paulo Costa already has a new date to return to the Octagon. The former middleweight belt challenger will face Jared cannonier on the main UFC Fight Night on August 21.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto Wednesday afternoon.

Coast, I had a scheduled fight in front of Robert Whittaker on UFC Vegas 24, but a flu left him out of combat. Once recovered, he will try to find victory again. Paul comes from losing his undefeated forehead Israel Adesanya on UFC 253. The loss ended with an undefeated 13 fights.

Cannonier, comes from suffering his first loss in the middleweights. After a bad phase in light completes. The American short and won his first three fights. In his last fight, he lost to Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision in UFC 254. A win over the former challenger would put him close to a possible shot at the belt.

UFC Fight Night August 21 will be held in a place to be defined.