Paulo Costa responds to statements by Dana White and assures that he will not return until an agreement is reached

The differences between Paulo Costa and UFC they seem to be far from over. After claiming for the salaries offered by the organization and receiving a harsh reply from Dana White, the Brazilian responded to his statements.

In his social networks, the Brazilian exposed his position and assured that he will not fight again until both parties reach an agreement on the bags to pay.

“Many amazing people and MMA fans come to me in various places and say,“ We ​​hope to see you fighting shortly. When is going to come back? I really feel bad for them. Excuse me, people ”, wrote Coast, in your account Instagram.

Not satisfied with current wages in UFC, Coast he criticized receiving less than the organization’s lowest ranked athletes. The middleweight, I assure you he won’t be back until he makes a deal with UFC.

“Unfortunately, I am not going to do big shows to get the same pay as unranked fighters. Has no sense. Just to let you know why I didn’t show up. I’m still training, but the money is not worth the show “, he concluded.

Current number two of the average weight ranking, Paul does not see action since defeat with Israel Adesanya on UFC 253. In the fight, the Brazilian was knocked out and lost his undefeated in the MMA.

The last weekend, Paulo Costa came to the fore after refusing to sign a contract to face Jared Cannonier, on UFC Fight Night August 21. The Brazilian broke the silence and expressed his dissatisfaction with the salary for the fight.

After the discharge, Kelvin Gastelum agreed to face Jared Cannonier. The statements of Coast reached the ears of Dana White, since he had confirmed the fight. After the difference between the two, White responded to criticism from the former middleweight belt challenger.

