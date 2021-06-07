Paulo Costa refuses to fight and asks the UFC for more money

Paulo Costa has stepped down from another stellar fight and again it will be Kelvin Gastelum who will take his place.

During the night of Friday it was reported that Costa would not face Jared Cannonier on August 21 as announced. Initially, the official reasons why Paulo had decided not to fight were known. However, the fighter took to his Twitter account and explained his version of the situation.

Apparently the Brazilian is not satisfied with the compensation offered by the UFC. Taking advantage of the confirmation of Tyron Woodley’s fight with Jake Paul, Costa criticizes the salaries paid by the UFC and asks for better compensation.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. – Paulo Costa (Borrachinha) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Faced with the rain of criticism and questions that began to come to him, the Brazilian assured never having signed a contract to fight with Cannonier.

Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too – Paulo Costa (Borrachinha) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

Gastelum is benefited again by a decision by Paulo Costa to get out of a fight. Kelvin is coming off being beaten by Robert Whittaker in April. On that occasion he also entered as a substitute for the Brazilian.

For his part, Cannonier will also enter the duel with a loss to Whittaker last October. Jared suffered an arm injury that required surgery and has not fought since.

The August 21 event is not yet hosted, but it does have a card ready. After the departure of Paulo Costa, these are now the scheduled fights.

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin GastelumMana Martinez vs. Jesse StraderFabio Cherant vs. William Knight Austin Hubbard vs. Vinc PichelAlexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon RoyvalAustin Lingo vs. Luis SaldanaParker Porter vs. Chase Sherman Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo PilarteClay Guida vs. Mark Madsen Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Sasha PalatnikovBea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes