Paulo Costa assures that the “sober Costa remains undefeated”

“I was a bit drunk when I fought, maybe hungover. I couldn’t sleep because of the cramps. Keep in mind that the fight was at 9:00 in the morning, we had to get up at 5 am to prepare, stretch, bandage our hands. The UFC told us that we should get up at 5 in the morning to go to the arena to fight. I didn’t sleep until 2:30 ”.

“It was my mistake and I don’t blame anyone else, it was something I chose to do, but with the aim of sleeping, because I had to sleep because I was awake for 24 hours, I drank wine, too much wine, a bottle to try to lose consciousness. I had a drink and it didn’t work. Two drinks, it didn’t work. Half a bottle, it didn’t work either. I drank it all ”.

“Costa sober remains undefeated.”