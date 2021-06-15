Paulo Costa accepts the challenge of Marvin Vettori’s “idiot”

Seemingly again with the willingness to fight, Paulo Costa has put his interest in a potential fight with Marvin vettori.

In the closing duel of the UFC 263, Vettori saw his dream of becoming the first Italian champion in the promotion’s history crumbled as he suffered a second loss to the still Middleweight monarch, Israel Adesanya.

After the event, the one born in the province of Trento expressed his desire to destroy Costa, whom he labeled as a “drunkard” who “cannot stop drinking.”

Aware of Vettori’s sayings, Costa took to Twitter to reveal that the interest in a fight is mutual, teasing in the process of a photoshoot prior to UFC 263 in which the Italian appears with his fight shorts backwards. .

“I could fight this idiot if he shows up to fight like that.”

Costa, number two in the ranking, was going to head the UFC Fight Night from August 21 before Jared cannonnier, but he left the fight clarifying that he had never signed for such a fight. In another tweet he complained that the promotion was not paying him as a “Main Event fighter.”

Borrachinha has not fought since losing by TKO to Adesanya at UFC 253, held in September 2020.

