Paulo Autuori, coach of Botafogo, spoke out against the return of football in an interview with Rede Globo’s Esporte Espetacular program. In this Sunday’s edition, the coach supported the position of the board regarding the return of club activities.

“It seems silly to talk about the return of football teams at this moment. It is a lack of respect in the face of so many deaths and suffering. It demonstrates a worrying lack of knowledge by those responsible for this measure about the complex routine of football training”, said Autuori.

Paulo Autuori stated that the return of football amid the coronavirus is a lack of respect

“Absence of concern and respect for professionals, especially those most sacrificed, who are neither players nor members of the coaching staff. We professionals deserve respect,” he added.

This Sunday, the Rio de Janeiro Football Federation (Ferj) announced a resolution that frees clubs to resume training. Ferj’s release, however, is not supported by the State Government. In a decree published on the 29th, Governor Wilson Witzel maintained the suspension of the operation of gyms, fitness centers and similar establishments, which reaches the CTs of the clubs, until the 11th of May.

In addition to the state decree, the City Hall of Rio established the extension of social isolation measures until the 15th.

Layoffs

While defending the maintenance of the paralysis of football, Alvinegro does not escape the impacts of the financial crisis generated by the pandemic of Covid-19. The club admits it will have to fire employees.

A member of the club’s Executive Committee, Carlos Augusto Montenegro tries to justify the dismissals, or part of them, as inevitable. According to the director, the measure was already on the agenda due to the transition to a company club.

“The layoffs would already happen with the separation of the club between S / A and the social. With the pandemic, this has worsened, accelerated. There will be layoffs. For those who stay, there will be that assistance from the federal government, which pays part of the wages without changing the amount Those who stay gain stability for a few months, “said Montenegro said in an interview with” TF Channel “.

Sports Gazette





