This Sunday afternoon, Paulo André commented, through his official profile on a social network, on the judicial issue involving Corinthians. After receiving criticism from Fiel and even from Corinthians idols, the former defender and now Athletico-PR football director explained that he did not sue the club for extra night, overtime or games on Sundays, but for payments provided for in the contract and not met by Timon.

The lawsuit has been in court since 2014, but in December last year, Paulo André withdrew the lawsuit and entered into an agreement with the Corinthians board, which is expected to pay R $ 750 thousand to the claimant. In his publication, the former player assumed that charging for weekly paid rest was a mistake and that, therefore, he opted for consensus with the board.

Paulo André explained lawsuit against Corinthians

“The process is from 2014, the club owed me amounts related to my contract, such as unpaid severance payments and late awards. I entered the claim right to the arena and paid weekly rest (I recognized this mistake). In 2019 I gave up the process and I made an agreement with the club “, published

The judicial issue generated a great deal of controversy behind the scenes. After the agreement with Paulo André and with the victory of midfielder Maicon over São Paulo in Justice, for a similar action, Corinthians asked the football entities, in an official way, not to play more on Sundays and at night.

Following publications, Paulo André also talked about the debts of Corinthians, which closed 2019 with a deficit of R $ 170 million and even poked Corinthians president Andrés Sanchez.

“The problems that Corinthians faces at the moment are infinitely greater than debts with athletes. The club recorded a deficit of R $ 170 million in 2019. The Corinthians’ concern is to approve or disapprove these accounts for 2019 and, then, to seek better ways to manage the club “

“The president must do what he believes is best for the club. If he does believe that the law or jurisprudence puts the club at risk, he could have used his 4-year term as a Congressman or his last 3-year term as president to lead and build paths that protect and / or develop the interests of the club and the football industry. “

TO CORINTHIANS and anyone who might be interested. READ THE TWO PARAGRAPHS BELOW and then comment at will: pic.twitter.com/NBrypjexOh – Paulo André (@PauloAoficial) May 17, 2020

Check out the full sequence of Paulo André’s tweets:

TO CORINTHIANS and anyone who might be interested. READ THE TWO PARAGRAPHS BELOW and then comment at will:

I NEVER PROCESSED CORINTHIANS FOR ADDITIONAL NIGHT, EXTRA HOURS OR FOR PLAYING SUNDAYS. The process is public, anyone can access it. WHO SAYS THE CONTRARY, lacks the truth and is committing a great injustice.

In 2019, I OPENED THE PROCESS AND MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CLUB precisely because I recognized that one of the requests, of the weekly paid rest, was an error on my part. I made a mistake, took over and went to Parque São Jorge to make a deal.

This is the only new fact for 2014 so far, I assumed an error and corrected it in December 2019 when making an agreement with Corinthians. Anything other than that, don’t believe it.

If that interests you, follow the thread.

QUESTION: Why did you decide to sue Corinthians now?

ANSWER: The process is from 2014, the club owed me amounts related to my contract, such as unpaid severance payments and late awards. I inserted in the claim the right to the arena and paid weekly rest (I recognized this error). In 2019 I OPENED THE PROCESS AND MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CLUB.

Q: Don’t you think it’s wrong to charge all that money?

A: These values ​​were in my contract that both sides signed. I fulfilled all the part that fit me within the contract. Corinthians needed to finish doing its part. The information and content of the action are public, anyone can read.

Q: Why only Corinthians? Why didn’t you sue other clubs?

A: Because only Corinthians owed me. I didn’t have that problem with the other clubs that I worked with.

Q: Did you sue Corinthians for working on Sundays, for nightly overtime and overtime?

A: No! This is a big slut. And I know very well who is behind this lie trying to put me against the crowd and public opinion. The football game also takes place on Sundays, anyone knows that. The weekly paid rest request had nothing to do with playing on Wednesday nights or Sundays. Weekly rest is the right of every worker and can be given on any other day of the week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, etc. But because of the soccer calendar in Brazil, it is difficult to give, which does not mean that it does not have to be given, paid for or adjusted within the specificity of the soccer athlete’s role. Anyway, I repeat, I made the deal and gave up claiming it.

Q: Don’t you think that your action could fail Corinthians, the club that has done so much for your career?

A: The problems that Corinthians faces at the moment are infinitely bigger than debts with athletes. The club recorded a deficit of R $ 170 million in 2019. The Corinthians’ concern is to approve or disapprove these accounts for 2019 and then seek better ways to manage the club.

Q: How your case law will change the future. Brazilian?

A: It is not for me to decide that. I withdrew the action, made a deal. Everyone knows that there is a need for adjustments in legislation, in the competition calendar and in many other issues involving Brazilian football. Even a collective agreement between clubs and athletes could resolve many of these specifics of function / relationship.

Q: Corinthians says they won’t play on Sundays anymore, what do you have to say about that?

A: The president must do what he believes is best for the club. If he does believe that the law or jurisprudence puts the club at risk, he could have used his 4-year term as a Federal Deputy or his last 3-year term as president to lead and build paths that protect and / or develop interests the club and the football industry.

Q: As a football director, how are you resolving the issue of overtime pay and night games?

A. This is the question of the absurdity in which my name was placed unfairly, the subject has been overcome since 2011. There is a provision in the Pelé Law that deals with part of the athletes’ remuneration being done through remuneration increases, precisely for repair those issues mentioned in the question.

Q: You, now as a manager, what would you think and how would you act if an athlete from your club entered with similar action?

A. The fundamental thing is the respect for the contracts, between the parties involved and the labor legislation in Brazil. Any person and professional is free to claim their rights, extrajudicially or through legal channels. The theme is of great interest to all clubs and, therefore, it is necessary to build a path together with all the entities that form the football industry in Brazil to improve this relationship and the specificity of the profession.

Sports Gazette