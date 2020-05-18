Today football director of Athletico Paranaense, the former defender Paulo Andre returned to use social networks to try to explain the legal fight and later agreement with Corinthians. The demonstration took place after the São Paulo club communicated during the week that it asked CBF, the São Paulo Football Federation and Rede Globo not to play more on Sundays and at night.

The announcement provoked the reminder that Paulo André, when suing Corinthians in court, accused the club of non-complying with labor duties and requesting paid rest.

In his post, then, he complained about the insinuations that his process would have motivated Corinthians’ request. And he stated that the agreement closed with Corinthians – will receive R $ 750 thousand in installments – does not involve night work and on Sundays.

“I never sued Corinthians for nightly overtime, overtime or playing on Sundays. The process is public, anyone can access it. Anyone who says otherwise, lacks the truth and is committing a great injustice,” wrote Paulo André, in text published on your Twitter profile.

“This is a big deal. And I know very well who is behind this lie trying to put me against the crowd and public opinion. The soccer game also happens on Sundays, anyone knows that. The request for weekly paid rest does not had nothing to do with playing on Wednesday nights or Sundays. Weekly rest is the right of every worker and can be given on any other day of the week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, etc. But because of the football calendar in Brazil, it is difficult to give, which doesn’t mean it doesn’t have to be given, paid for or adjusted within the specificity of the football athlete’s role. , added the former defender in a self-interview.

For Corinthians, Paulo André won the São Paulo, Brazilian, Copa Libertadores, South American Recopa and the Club World Cup. He ended his career at Athletico-PR last year and became manager of the team.

