Paulista’s tears when asked about the Valencia crisis

Gabriel Paulista, Valencia defender, regretted the defeat against Getafe and he was very critical of the sporting situation that his team is going through, assuring that “you have to fight for the shield” because the club “deserves much more.” The appearance before the Movistar microphones was marked by the tears of the Spanish-Brazilian central defender when asked about the risk of descent of the entity of the Turia.

Valencia lost at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum due to goals from Uruguayan Mauro Arambarri and Spaniards Jaime Mata and Carlos Aleñá.

“It is difficult for us to play away from home and have a good sequence of victories. Today we did very badly but now it is time to have a cool head and think about the next game to win,” Paulista said, speaking to Movistar.

The Valencia player acknowledged that, after the expulsion of his teammate Mouctar Diakhaby at 51 minutes, it was difficult to look for the comeback. “Playing with one less for so long is difficult,” said the Brazilian, who sent a very harsh message of self-criticism as a team.

“We are Valencia and we have to fight for this shield, which deserves much more than this. We have to do much more than what we are doing for a club as big as Valencia. We have to move this forward. There are many games left and we are going to improve to take the team where it deserves, “he concluded.