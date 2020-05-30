Paulino Granero from Almería has dissociated himself this Saturday from the CSKA in Moscow after a brief second stage As a physical trainer for the first team that began in January 2019 at the dawn of the preseason in Murcia after the winter ‘break’ of the Russian Premier League.

Pau’s love story for Russia and Russian football began in 2010 when he took over the physical theme of the painting ‘armeitsi’ with Leonid Slutski on the bench in a first stage that lasted until 2018.

In those eight years, Granero lived the ‘fat cows’ era, when President Evgeni Giner he was still cheered by the Moscow fans with the chant (‘Giner vsio kupil’) (‘Giner bought it all’).

Granero, together with several members of the CSKA Moscow staff | TWITTER

The case is that the Andalusian collaborated significantly with the three Leagues, two Russian Cups and three Russian Super Cups with Swede Pontus Wernbloom, Russian-Brazilian Mario Fernandes and Ivorian Seydou Doumbia as great references.

However, perhaps the most special part of his work in the country of the Tsars has been lived in the Russian team, with which he experimented “incredible sensations” at the 2018 World Cup.

Under Stanislav Cherchesov, Russia exhibited a sensational physical preparation and even allowed itself the luxury of eliminating Spain on penalties in the second round and excited the entire country in a way that no one imagined in the previous weeks.

In July of last year, Paulino Granero participated in the reception that President Vladimir Putin offered to the ‘Sbornaya’, a character that leaves no one indifferent and who has known how to go around the country like a sock in two decades of sustained growth.

“Cherchesov told Putin that I was the physical trainer and that I am Spanish. I toasted him and Putin said ‘health’ in Spanish, to which I responded by saying ‘na zdorovie’ (health in Russian). I thanked him for everything and reiterated that we were delighted with the treatment received, “‘Pau’ explained after the reception.

Granero, at the reception of the Russian team with Vladimir Putin | TWITTER

At the end of the World Cup, Granero left CSKA due to a series of problems, some of an economic nature. And it is that the reality of CSKA for half a decade has been one of total crisis, with President Giner unable to undertake signings of a minimum level with the sole exception of Croatian international Nikola Vlasic and Fernandes’ renewal.

In fact, this CSKA is more like a ‘nursery’ with three quarters of the workforce under 23 years old, although this did not prevent them from defeating Real Madrid twice in the group stage of the last Champions League.

However, Paulino returned to the team in January 2019 and currently he has known since his retirement in Almería that CSKA will not extend his contract, which expired precisely this Saturday.

In parallel form, the Russian Football Union announced that Granero will continue to work on the ‘Sbornaya’ staff and reiterated that they await it “for the concentration that will take place in September.”

