Striker Paulinho, Bayern Leverkusen, gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper As and praised compatriots Reinier and Vinícius Júnior, both from Real Madrid, and friends since the beginning of his career.

“We played futsal at Vasco, only I was two years older. Then we meet again in the selection. He is a boy with a very good heart, I have a lot of affection for him, “said Paulinho about Reinier.” Given his ability, he will certainly do something excellent in Madrid, “he added.

Real Madrid announced the arrival of Reinier in January this year (Photo: Disclosure / Antonio Villalba)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

The pair played side by side in the U-23 team during the Pre-Olympic Tournament in Colombia, in which Brazil secured a place in the Tokyo Games. “We were very excited after the qualification, but the pandemic changed everything and, although it is a pity, we have to wait until next year. It is sad, but it will have to be that way,” said the Leverkusen youth.

Another child from Flamengo who seeks success with the Merengues shirt is Vinícius Júnior. “He is a very good, special player, which is why he is in such a good club and playing very, very well,” said Paulinho. They have also played together for Amarelinha, in the Under-17 category, in 2017.

Still winning his place in Germany, the young striker has 35 games and four goals for the current club. Even so, it guarantees total focus on the return of Bundesliga. “All I really want is to win titles, wherever you are. Spanish football is one of the best in the world, everyone wants to play there! It would be great, but I don’t know if that will happen,” said the player, possible transfer to the same country as the Madrid friends.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



Sports Gazette