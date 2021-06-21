Paulinho leaves Guangzhou FC due to not being able to enter China

06/21/2021 at 9:18 AM CEST

.

Brazilian footballer José Paulo Bezerra, known as Paulinho, announced his departure from Chinese Guangzhou FC due to the impossibility of returning to the Asian country due to travel restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In his official Instagram account, the midfielder, known in Europe for his time in Barcelona and Tottenham, makes it clear that it is an “early dismissal” but that “unfortunately, the pandemic profoundly alters global dynamics“.

“Due to the pandemic, both I and the club thought it best to reach an agreement. So, my cycle as a Guangzhou player ends here. Know that you will always be in my heart,” Paulinho explained in a video.

The footballer recalled his time at Guangzhou FC -formerly known as Guangzhou Evergrande-, with which played 172 games, scored 74 goals and won eight titles during his two stages (2015-17 and 2018-20).

The Chinese media speak of the feelings of sadness of the Cantonese fans at the departure of the Brazilian, but point out that It is also a “great financial relief” for Guangzhou FC after the latest rules approved by the Chinese Federation, which are set at 600 million yuan (92.8 million dollars, 78.2 million euros) the annual maximum each club can spend.

Paulinho, 33, thus joins his compatriot Talisca, who left Guangzhou FC last month and joined Saudi Al-Nassr.

The player is now a free agent and may sign for another team, but for now he has not revealed what his next destination will be.