Paulinho, former FC Barcelona, ​​is a free agent and ‘everyone’ dreams of his signing; How much do you charge?

José Paulo Bezerra Maciel Júnior, better known as Paulinho, has just become one of the ‘big shots’ who swim in the pool of free players in the current summer transfer market, as the Brazilian midfielder left the Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande when he could not enter the Asian country by sanitary regulations due to the pandemic.

At 32 years of age, the former player of the FC Barcelona is one of the most attractive players in the current transfer market, which is why European clubs are already sighing with their possible signing.

However, Paulinho’s poster could still save him a contract with a ‘half table’ team in some important league in Europe, because a couple of seasons ago he still had a second stage with the Blaugrana club in La Liga in Spain through an assignment.

Paulinho’s outlook looks somewhat complicated for this summer and his high salary is a factor that the Brazilian will have to consider to tie up the team, as he will have to make a considerable reduction compared to what he earned in Chinese football, where he was one of the stars. highest paid in the entire league.

How much is Paulinho worth?

Although it would arrive as a free player and would not generate any cost, the cub who buys it would be acquiring an asset ‘free’ with a value valued at 9.5 million euros, about 11.9 million dollars.

How much does Paulinho earn from salary?

The real challenge for the club that intends to take on the services of the Brazilian will be his salary, since the midfielder’s salary was around 14 million euros per season in the Chinese league, a figure far beyond the reach of teams from the American continent, even for MLS, ruling out this possibility.

Paulinho would have to considerably lower his economic claims, especially if he wants to continue in a European club, where his best salary was around 7 million euros, this when he played for FC Barcelona more than 4 seasons ago, when he was at his best football moment.

Where could Paulinho play?

Unofficial reports have put him in the crosshairs of clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan or Rome from Serie A in Italy.

