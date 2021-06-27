Paulinho, ex FC Barcelona, ​​would already have a new team

Paulinho, a Brazilian midfielder, former Barcelona player in the Spanish League, who was offered to three Liga MX clubs, which according to various information were Club América, the Tigres de la UANL and the Rayados de Monterrey, he would already have everything agreed with Galatasaray of Turkey to be neither new reinforcement.

According to information from the Turkish portal Fanatik, Paulinho would have already reached an agreement with Galatasaray after finishing his stage in China and would return to Europe after leaving Barcelona a few years ago.

As detailed in the information, Galatasaray had already been following in the Brazilian midfielder’s footsteps for some time and his contract is expected to be signed next week.

It should be remembered that Paulinho’s representative offered it to Club América, Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey, since supposedly the Brazilian midfielder did not see badly getting to play Liga MX.

Everything seems to indicate that Galatasaray would take over the high salary of the Brazilian player that would be around 14 million euros per season, a figure that was far from the reach of any Mexican soccer club.

