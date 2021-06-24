Paulinho, ex FC Barcelona, ​​was offered to three Liga MX teams

Paulinho, Brazilian midfielder, former player for Barcelona in the Spanish League and Tottenham in the Premier League, is a free agent after terminating the contract with Guangzhou Evergrande of China and is looking for a new team for next season and one of the destinations that the player likes is the MX League and it would have already been offered to three Mexican soccer teams, which are Club América, the Tigres de la UANL and the Rayados from Monterrey.

According to information from Graciela Reséndiz, a journalist from ESPN, revealed that Paulinho’s representative has offered him to Club América, Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey because the former Barcelona does not look down on playing in Liga MX for the next season .

As detailed in the information, after Paulinho terminated his contract with the Chinese team, the 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder wants to find a team as soon as possible and that is why he has already knocked on doors in Liga MX and América, Tigres and Rayados would be their probable destinations.

“’Paulinho’, a two-time World Cup player and former Barcelona and Tottenham player, wants to return to the American continent, after eight years away from Brazil. The right half would like to play in the @LigaBBVAMX, and has been offered to @ClubAmerica @TigresOficial and @Rayados. Will anyone cheer up? @ESPNmx. ”, Graciela revealed in networks.

Although it would arrive as a free player and will not generate any cost, the club that buys it would be acquiring an asset ‘free’ with a value valued at 9.5 million euros, about 11.9 million dollars.

The real challenge for the club that intends to take over the Brazilian’s services will be his salary, since the midfielder’s salary was around 14 million euros per season in the Chinese league, a figure far beyond the reach of Liga MX teams.

