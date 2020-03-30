Brazilians Oscar and Hulk did it for a short time, but their compatriot, former FC Barcelona player Paulinho, is one of the foreign footballers who have been unable to return to China due to the temporary closure of the country’s borders to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Although the Brazilian defensive midfielder has not contracted the disease, China closed its borders at the weekend, thus preventing foreigners from returning to the country, including those who have a job and a residence permit.

Neither Paulinho, 31, nor his compatriot Anderson Talisca, could have returned to work with his club, the Guangzhou Evergrande, according to local daily Guangzhou Daily.

The Colombian from Shanghai Shenhua Giovanni Moreno is another player affected by the cancellation of many air routes due to the coronavirus crisis, and he could not have returned to the Asian giant either.

A situation that affects more than thirty foreign soccer players and technicians who are active in the Chinese Super League (CSL), which increases doubts about an early resumption of the championship.

The Shanghai SIPG had more luck with Oscar, Hulk and his new signing Ricardo Lopes, for whom he chartered a small plane to bring them back from Brazil.

The three landed in Shanghai last Friday night with their families, according to local media, after taking the flight in Sao Paulo, with a brief stop in Malta.

The three must spend 14 days in isolation, as the Chinese government decreed for all foreigners, as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shandong Luneng’s Belgian Marouane Fellaini, a former Manchester United player, is the only known case of a CSL coronavirus positive.

It is unknown when China will lift its restrictions on the entry of foreigners.

The CSL season was to start on February 22, but was postponed ‘sine die’ after the coronavirus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December.