Pauline Peyraud-Magnin signs for Juventus

07/02/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

The Atlético de Madrid announced this Friday the agreement reached with the Juventus for the transfer of French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, who will continue her career in Italy.

The French international arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2020, coming from English Arsenal. This Friday he left the mattress entity to play for Juventus, champion of the Italian league.

Atlético de Madrid wished their already ex-player “the greatest of luck in his new professional stage”.

With his departure, the rojiblanco team continues the restructuring of its squad, after the separation of Toni Duggan, Kylie Strom and Turid Knaak, at the end of their contract; Charlyn Corral, after agreeing to his termination to return to Mexican soccer; and Aminata Diallo, Graze Kazadi and Emelyne Laurent at the end of their assignments.

The new mattress project will lead it Oscar Fernandez, the coach chosen to replace José Luis Sánchez Vera.