The series will be released shortly. « How to Survive Single » next June 26 by Amazon Prime Video, it will be starred by Sebastián Zurita, the Sinaloan Paulina Washington You will also participate in it.

The actress proudly originally from the State of Sinaloa in the north of the country of Mexico Paulina Washington plays « Melodi » in this comedy starring Sebastián Zurita

Melodi the character of Paulina is a « Buchona » from Culiacán, Sinaloa, México who is romantically involved with Fish (Fabrizio Santini).

Due to this situation, he ends up getting closer and adapting to the protagonist’s group of friends thanks to his now boyfriend.

You might be wondering what a woman is « Buchona »This is how women with a sculptural body, whether natural or thanks to aesthetic treatments, are defined in Sinaloa, characterized by wearing very striking outfits with lots of shine, long nails, long and straight hair and sometimes slightly exaggerated makeup, among other features more than you will gradually discover in the series.

Paulina’s character is an outgoing, chaotic, controversial woman of very strong character, Superficial and possessive, but deep down she is sensitive, loving. Her relationship with « Fish » is toxic, as « Melodi » is very demanding.

How to survive Single it is a black comedy. Talk about millennial relationships and breakups. It is a fictional version of the Mexican actor Sebastián Zurita, who discovers in a shameful and public way, that his girlfriend of ten years was unfaithful to him.

After the public humiliation and with his life in ruins due to this fact, the character of Sebastián will have to start from scratch, the dating world of ten years ago is not the same as today.

Because of this, he realizes that he does not know how to cope with the situation of singleness But thanks to his single friends, he realizes that he is not the only one struggling to find love again.

The series that opens this June 26 by Amazon Prime Video, is a creation of Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita. The cast is made up of Sebastián Zurita, Lucía Gómez-Robledo, Tato Alexander, Fabrizio Santini, Paulina Washington, Pamela Almanza, Memo Villegas, among others.

