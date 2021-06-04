Mezcalent Paulina Sodi is the presenter of Noticiero Univisión

Paulina Sodi enters Univision as the new host of Noticiero Univision Fin de Semana. The big announcement was made during the Wake Up America program. Sodi will present the news alongside Felix De Bedout on the weekends. “My new home, Univision,” wrote Sodi on his social networks this June 1. And I add. “Starting today, a new professional chapter begins. I am excited, happy and excited, but also aware of the enormous responsibility that it entails. Thank you for the beautiful welcome messages. Thanks to those who accompanied me in the process to make this decision; Thank you God, thank you life and thank you Ma for lighting my path, taking care of me and opening doors from heaven ”.

The talents of Telemundo and Univisión did not take long to congratulate her. Chiquibaby sent him good wishes. Adamari López wrote on her Instagram: “All the best beautiful energy.” “Congratulations my dear,” added Jose Diaz-Balart. Also Catherine Siachoque, Chef James, Carolina Sandoval and Jessica Carrillo, among others.

Paulina Sodi left Telemundo in April 2021

Sodi has barely two months since officially left Telemundo. Last March 5 was the last time the presenter went on the air on Telemundo screens. “It was by mutual agreement, Paulina Sodi left her role as presenter for Noticias Telemundo earlier this month. We appreciate his dedication and contributions to the network during the last four years and we wish him all the best in his next endeavors, ”confirmed Telemundo through a statement.

Paulina Sodi joined Telemundo’s ‘Un Nuevo Día’ program in 2017

The award-winning Mexican journalist entered Un Nuevo Día in 2017 to take over from Vanesa Hauc. “Paulina comes with valuable experience as a presenter, reporter and producer in one of our most important markets,” Luis Fernández, Executive Vice President of Noticias Telemundo, said in a statement at the time. “I am absolutely certain that it will leave a positive mark on Noticias Telemundo.”

I am not mistaken. Since many of Telemundo’s talents expressed their good wishes to the journalist.

Sodi’s mom was a journalist

Sodi’s missing mother was the one who guided her daughter when she began to write notes at the age of 14 or 15 years old. From there his love of journalism began. At that time he accompanied his mother, who is also a journalist, to do interviews. “When I was little, she had a talk show on the radio … and sometimes when they were young characters, my mom would call me to help her with the interviews, and that’s how I started on this,” Sodi told Chron.

Sodi studied Journalism at Intercontinental University. In 2006, she started working as a news anchor for TV Azteca. She covered the death of John Paul II, and the inaugurations of Presidents Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto. He has also published reports in prestigious Mexican newspapers such as El Universal, Reforma and Diario La Razón.

In 2013, Sodi moved to the United States to work as a presenter for the Telemundo Newscast.

In 2013, Sodi traveled to the United States to start working at Telemundo. She worked as a host and reporter at Telemundo Houston for four years. Sodi has five Emmy awards and a “Golden Microphone” awarded by the Mexican Association of Broadcasters of Mexico, among other awards. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Communication from the Intercontinental University of Mexico City.

Sodi won her first Emmy after her research entitled “The Mysteries of the Virgin of Guadalupe.”

Paulina Sodi is the niece of Thalía Sodi

Paulina Sodi is the niece of Thalía Sodi. Sodi is the daughter of Manuel Sodi, who is Thalía’s cousin.

Paulina was born on November 15 in Mexico City. She grew up with her mother’s example as a journalist, and began working in the media at the age of 15, according to Infobae.