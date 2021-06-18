Paulina Sodi: Do you have a boyfriend? | NowMyism.com

. Paulina Sodi

Paulina Sodi is the fresh face of the Univision weekend edition newscast, she has a great journalistic career with five Emmy Awards. A professional who in addition to having a beautiful face is a very intelligent and well prepared woman.

To which some wonder: Does Paulina Sodi have a boyfriend?

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, Sodi confirmed her love affair with the actor and singer Héctor Suarez Gomis. Together they surprised their followers with the great news during the party that was held to celebrate the end of the recording of the melodrama Betty in NY as indicated by the Telemundo portal.

Gomis liked his photos in 2020

That was exactly the last time they were seen together since for some time here no image of them has been shown on their networks. What we do know is that Gomis liked many of the journalist’s publications on her networks during 2020. But since 2021 began, no likes have been seen by Gomis on Sodi’s networks. So it is not known for sure if they are still together or Sodi is single.

The Mexican journalist has always kept her love life out of the spotlight. Usually, the journalist shares with her 90 thousand followers on Instagram moments that she is working, among friends and from her travels.

Paulina Sodi moved to the United States in 2013

The presenter has had a solid career in Mexico and decided to emigrate to the United States in search of new adventures and launch herself to conquer a large Hispanic market. Sodi is the daughter of a lawyer and a journalist. She began her career at an early age in her native country where she stood out in her area for more than 10 years, being awarded for her performance as a journalist. In 2013 he moved to Houston joining Telemundo. Four years later he moved to Miami to be part of Un Nuevo Día, of the same chain. And in June of this year, he went with the competition. She is now the co-host of Univision’s Weekend Newscast.

Sodi, Thalía’s niece, is a feisty woman who, although she bears a famous surname, has not stopped working forging her history and future with her own merits. She is cultured, elegant and very pretty worthy of the admiration that many of her fans have.

Paulina Sodi could be single

For now, we do not know if Sodi returned to singleness, but what could be seen is that Gomis has not “liked” or “liked” his posts on Instagram since last year. This is precisely what is giving rise to speculation that the presenter may be single again.

