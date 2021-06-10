Paulina Sodi and Michelle Galván: rivals to best friends

. / . Paulina Sodi (left) and Michelle Galván

After being rivals, they are now best friends. This is what Paulina Sodi assures through her social networks. “At work, a few years ago, we were direct competition in Houston,” wrote Sodi in the caption with Michelle Galván, who posted on their networks. “Today, we are the best of friends. I adore you Michelle Galván ”.

For his part, Galván published the same photo a few days, when Sodi confirmed his entry to Univision after his departure from Telemundo. “My Paulina Sodi is not only part of my family, now she is part of the Univision team where we will see her every weekend with another great of journalism Felix De Bedout!”, Galvan wrote on his Instagram account. “Dear friend, what a deserved success, we will be supporting you for this new beginning and those to come! Extraordinary things happen to good people with principles like yours! ❤️ We love you very much! ”.

The truth is that both have led a parallel life and this 2021 they have coincided in Univision.

Paulina Sodi was a news anchor for Telemundo in Houston in 2013

Paulina Sodi joined KTMD-48 as a co-host for Noticiero Telemundo Houston. Prior to Telemundo Houston, Paulina was a presenter for TV Azteca’s Project 40 in Mexico City and contributed to the production of documentaries and special investigative stories for 7 years. Previously, she was a presenter on Radio 13 Noticias and Grupo Imagen Radio, while also writing for the newspapers Diario La Razón, Reforma and El Universal.

Michelle Galván was a news anchor for Univision KXLN Houston in 2013

While Sodi was serving as a news anchor on Telemundo, Michelle Galván stepped in as a news anchor for Univision KXLN Houston.

Galván joined Univision after Monterrey, Mexico, where she was a presenter for FORO TV, owned by Televisa. The journalist

began her career as a weather presenter on TV Azteca in Monterrey, before moving to Televisa.

In 2017, Paulina Sodi became the news anchor of “Un Nuevo Día

Sodi moved to Miami to join Telemundo’s morning show Un Nuevo Día in 2017. After four years, Sodi left Telemundo. Last March 5 was the last time the presenter went on the air on Telemundo screens. “It was by mutual agreement, Paulina Sodi left her role as presenter for Noticias Telemundo earlier this month. We appreciate his dedication and contributions to the network during the last four years and we wish him all the best in his next endeavors, ”confirmed Telemundo through a statement.

In 2017, Michelle Galván became the co-presenter of Primer Impacto

Since March 2017, Michelle became a co-presenter of Primer Impacto, according to her profile on Univisión. During her career, she has received various awards, including 7 nominations and 3 Emmy Awards for journalism, awarded by the Lone Star chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

There is no doubt that Sodi and Galván have several things in common in their lives as journalists. Today fate has brought them together to stand out as journalists for the same chain. Above you can see a bit of the interview that Galván did with Sodi.

