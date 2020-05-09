A judge pointed to Paulina Rubio that during the transmission he made on Instagram it seemed that he was getting intoxicated, by lowering his head, inhaling twice and cleaning his nose, something that worried him because he is the one who has custody of his children.

The controversy surrounding the transmission made by the “Golden Girl” last month does not end and continues to speak, now it is her ex-husband “Colate” who accused the Mexican of child abuse, presenting, among other evidence, said video, before the Miami courts.

The singer, who denied the accusations, was confronted in a virtual hearing with her former partner, businessman Nicolás “Colate” Vallejo Nájera, in which the two were able to present their allegations to Judge Spencer Multack, who after reviewing the case, ruled in favor of the interpreter and It allowed him to continue living with his 10-year-old son, not without first warning him that, when the child is in his custody, he cannot ingest alcohol or other substances.

The controversial transmission

“I was left in cause”, this is how her broadcast began where several social network users flooded the singer with memes and criticism of her performance, especially for singing out of tune, forgetting the lyrics of her songs and acting strangely, what which caused many to point out that he was under the influence of some toxic substance.

