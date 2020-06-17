Paulina Rubio turns 49 years old. An almost round figure for the Mexican singer, who, however, is not going through her best moment. And it is that the controversy haunts her wherever she goes, and lately she has starred in headlines that have nothing to do with her musical career.

First, the scandal after the publication by the Golden Girl of a video on her Instagram account during the confinement in which, in addition to being disoriented and the most strange in her behavior, He seemed to be consuming some kind of illegal substance. Although Paulina Rubio has flatly denied that she was taking any drugs, the images are suspicious to say the least.

In addition, the singer is still immersed in a endless court battle with her ex-husband and father of her son Andrea Nicolás, Collate Vallejo-Nájera, with which the war has become, if possible, bloodier. During the confinement, Paulina Rubio accused the businessman of have kidnapped your son not being able to locate him during the days he had to be with his father.

Vallejo-Nájera, in response, has brought the Mexican woman to court again to prevent her from having certain behaviors when she lives with the son they have in common (whose custody is shared).

This battle has resulted in Paulina Rubio having voluntarily submitted to a drug test, the result of which has been positive in marijuana. She justifies herself by claiming that she only consumed once, in February and in California, where her consumption is legal.

As if it were a soap opera, these are not the only fronts that the singer has open, since her relationship with Gerardo Bazúa, father of his son Eros, is if possible worse than the one he maintains with Colate. The artist has just sued her for not letting her four-year-old see her.

According to Bazúa, Paulina Rubio hides the child and only let him see him twice for twenty minutes throughout the year 2019.

However, the Mexican puts a bad face on it in bad weather and has already started engines to celebrate her 49th birthday, even if she is confined. On his Instagram account he posted a photograph on Tuesday at the edge of the pool showing off great guy in a bikini.