Mexico City.- In the middle of the virtual dispute that they maintain Paulina Rubio and her ex-husband Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera for the custody of the son of both; the Golden Girl suffered a setback.

During a virtual hearing it was revealed that Pau uses marijuana.

As part of the evidence presented to the judge, Paulina Rubio underwent a toxicology test to find out if she was using drugs.

The singer was positive in the test only for the consumption of Cannabis (marijuana). She voluntarily agreed to take the test because she was accused of using drugs.

The results were presented by his attorney, and while it seems somewhat negative, they were actually taken positively in court.

Thus it was found that he does not use other types of more dangerous substances that question his intellectual and physical capacity.

Her attorney argued that the test came back positive after Paulina Rubio performed in California, a state where personal consumption of cannabis is allowed.

However the fight for custody of Andrea Nicolás keep going; The next hearing will be on July 22 to discuss whether the interpreter should undergo a psychological test.

Meanwhile, Judge Spencer Multack, did not rule in favor of Nicolás and allowed the mother to continue living with her son and determined that both parents must continue with joint custody.

The Court found no arguments to suspend the mother’s rights, but recommended that she refrain from inappropriate behavior when with the child.

Something that was decisive for the judge not to rule in favor of the father was that Vallejo-Nájera did not have a lawyer and could not demonstrate with evidence, evidence or witnesses his accusations against the Mexican.

“Collate” argues that he only wants his son to have his father and mother equally, that the problem is because he does not let him live with the child.

The Spanish businessman told the “Sale el Sol” program that he did not ask Rubio to take the drug test, nor has he requested full custody of the child.

But days before, Colate exposed a video of the singer in court and accused her of using drugs.

This is the same video that Paulina herself published on her social networks and that caused great controversy because due to the singer’s strange attitude and mistakes, many affirmed that she was surely drugged.

