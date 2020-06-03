.

Paulina Rubio tests positive for marijuana use: how will custody of her son affect her?

On May 8, Colate and Paulina Rubio held a virtual hearing in the middle of the case that is being followed by the custody of their son Nicolás, and after the Spanish asked the judge that his ex-wife do a physical and mental test, this Monday they appeared again before the judge, and there the singer made a revelation.

According to the television program A New Day, the lawyer representing the Golden Girl presented the results of a recent anti-drug test, and the results were positive for marijuana use, but negative for other strong drugs.

The Telemundo show spoke with the expert in the case, the lawyer Sandra Hoyos, who is following the details of the process in the Miami family court that is being followed by the custody of little Nicolás and said that this time neither Colate nor Paulina spoke and that the judge received the toxicological results presented by the Mexican defense.

VideoVideo related to paulina rubio tests positive for marijuana use: how will it affect custody of her son? 2020-06-03T01: 47: 11-04: 00

The interpreter of “Mío” submitted to the drug test voluntarily, after leaving the hearing last May from her own home, to where they took a hair to analyze them, which could favor her, said the expert.

“The lawyer was the first to disclose that there was no evidence that she was ingesting cocaine or any other controlled substance, but she did say that in February, in one of her actions, she had consumed THC, known as marijuana”, Hoyos said, who showed that this result could not be considered serious in the custody process of the minor.

“Let’s remember that this was in California, (in February) according to his lawyer, but it was not in the presence of Nico, the minor, and since in California it is not a substance considered illegal, he was not breaking the law, nor was he in the presence of the minor. That is something that the court must analyze, “added the lawyer.

Paulina Rubio: Images of the confrontation with a judge | Release La Sopa Official Telemundo video Release La Sopa. Colate, formerly of Paulina Rubio, lashes out at “The Golden Girl” in front of a judge, worried about her son after seeing the singer allegedly intoxicated. Drop The Soup: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news and headlines of entertainment, what is happening in the lives of celebrities on and off the screen. In addition to the most intimate secrets of the artists, their dressing rooms and their homes. SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhjpwb_gkv8lPFxpjqoVvA Telemundo is a premier media company, an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish content across multiple platforms for Hispanics in the United States and around the world. The network offers original drama productions from Telemundo Studios – the # 1 producer of prime-time Spanish-language content – as well as top-notch alternative content, movie films, specials, news and sporting events, reaching 94% of Hispanic viewers in the United States in 210 markets through 17 own stations and 57 open TV affiliates. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a local television station serving Puerto Rico. Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. FOLLOW US TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SueltaLaSopaTV LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: https://web.facebook.com/SueltaLaSopaTV/ #SueltaLaSopa #PaulinaRubio Paulina Rubio: Images of the confrontation with a judge | Drop The Soup https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhjpwb_gkv8lPFxpjqoVvA2020-05-07T23:17:10Z

The defender consulted by Un NUevo Día added that the singer and the father of her oldest son must return to court on July 22, where the judge must issue a ruling and where it is anticipated that Colate will try to show evidence to demonstrate that her ex-wife is putting her son at risk, something the singer denies.

“The most important issue is not legality or illegality (in terms of marijuana use), that goes into a criminal sphere. Here what the judge is going to look at is the best interest of Nico, his son. If she is using marijuana in Nico’s presence and it is affecting her ability to be a mother or not, that is what the judge must weigh when deciding whether to restrict the temporary custody of the minor, “added the lawyer. .

Paulina Rubio causes controversy after a strange live broadcast There are many celebrities who are taking advantage of their social networks to connect with their followers on the occasion of the confinement. Although the majority tend to be highly applauded, this has not been the case for Paulina Rubio. Read more: https://www.elnuevoherald.com/entrertido/gente/article242166141.html More from the Nuevo Herald: Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Ez4gUy Twitter: https://twitter.com/elnuevoherald Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elnuevoherald/ Web: https: //www.elnuevoherald.com2020-04-21T15: 22: 13Z

It should be noted that Colate has shown concern for her son in the face of Paulina’s recent, somewhat strange, behaviors, which have even circulated on networks and even by allegations that the boy lives in a toxic and violent environment.

.