Although many were the events, concerts, and tours that were suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic that affects the world, in the case of ‘Versus’, the tour that they were going to have Alejandra Guzmán Y Paulina Rubio is permanently canceled. Why?

Pau was in the show of Univision Digital # ElBreakdelas7 which airs from Monday to Friday at the time indicated by the title on the Facebook of Famous Univision, and there shared, via Skype, with Alejandra Espinoza, who was in charge of the interview.

In the spontaneity that characterizes her and with no hair on her tongue, when Alejandra asked her when the public could begin to buy the tickets for the ‘Versus’ tour, without hesitation Paulina not only confirmed that it is canceled forever but, although she assured that He cannot speak much about the subject, he remarked:

“It is not going to be done, there were some plans, I cannot talk much about it, this girl is very crazy and she cannot tell you anything else that is not going to be done, but I hope I can do a collaboration with a world tour, with someone super strong… I wish it was with a woman, why not? ”.

Seeing them together on stage would have been a good sign of peace, as we remember that they became enemies in the 90s when they fought for the love of Erik Rubín. The current husband of Andrea Lagarreta He was a boyfriend of the Golden Girl and when they finished, he began an affair with the Guzmán.

The love war turned into a musical battle… While Alejandra Guzmán dedicated the subject to her ‘Ey Güera’Paulina Rubio sang to her ‘That man is mine’.

