From her home in Miami, the singer Paulina Rubio offered a small virtual recital that she broadcast live through Instagram this Thursday.

In addition to sending a message of support to those who are fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the interpreter sent greetings to Thalía herself.

“Here I am joining the movement and trying to help WHO obtain the necessary funds to fight the coronavirus. I am happy to connect with you today from my home practicing physical distancing,” said the golden girl.

“At this moment we are living something historical as a generation, something that has never happened in the world. We are at war, the enemy is invisible and the only thing they are asking us is that if you can and we are not on the front lines (of help) we remain in peace, in harmony, with a lot of faith and knowing that all this will happen, “he assured.

Paulina sang songs like “Not a single word” and “Maybe maybe” and asked her followers, if possible, to stay home for them, their parents, grandparents, children.

When mentioning other celebrities who have expressed their support for the coronavirus issue, Paulina took the opportunity to greet even Thalía herself.

“I send a kiss to Eugenio Derbez for his courage, help, enthusiasm, dedication, for making us laugh; I send a kiss to Thalía, my life-long companion, I know that he has been very present; to all the Mexican people, to my brother country Spain, “he said.

“My second father, who has just recovered and left intensive care, went to Madrid for a few days for a business trip and got coronavirus. In my house it is also happening,” he said.

Paulina explained that she also has fear and doubts but she knows that by taking care of herself she can take care of others, which is why she invited the union.

“Take precautions. Dear Mexico, I love you with my soul and I do not want to see you suffer. Let us learn from what happened in Spain, in China, in Italy and do not make the same mistakes,” he said.

jb

.