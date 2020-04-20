“The Golden Girl of Mexico” mocks herself and her “inconsistent” statements

It’s been a long time since Paulina Rubio It did not cause noise on social networks, but this weekend it has gone viral again after making an Instagram direct to talk about the current coronavirus crisis in which it seemed to be more exalted than usual.

The wrongdoers have not hesitated to ensure that the Mexican singer was clearly under the influence of some drug and that she even snorted a suspicious substance at a time of her intervention, when she leaned forward for a few seconds and her face was out of plane. Regardless of whether that was the case or not, what is undeniable is that the golden girl found it difficult to follow the thread of her thoughts and express herself clearly.

Instead, other artists would have come to the fore to quickly deny those rumors, but Paulina works differently. In his Instagram stories he has not hesitated to share several screenshots that show that his name was “Trending topic”, as happened on that memorable occasion when she attributed herself the hashtag of the entrance exam to the University in Spain # PAU2015 and used it in her tweets to promote herself.

He has also published a couple of videos of his interviews in which he appears saying: “My grandmother used to say that they were always going to talk about you and that it is better that they do it than to be ignored”. Or speaking of haters to affirm: “You know what happens, is that many times they are waiting for your reaction and I try not to give energy to negative things”.

The fact is that, Paulina Rubio She made a montage in which she appears watching her live and reacting to the strangest moments while making horror faces or drinking from a bottle, from which it follows that this whole story does not worry her too much.

Obviously the pop star knows how to laugh at herself and not give more importance than what they say about her.

