Paulina Rubio reached 50 years old and shows why she is still the golden girl

On Thursday Paulina Rubio turned 50 years old and he has celebrated it with a party in style in which he has managed to reunite his loved ones to enjoy an unforgettable evening in a hotel in Miami beach. Among the attendees could not miss, of course, his mother, the famous actress Susana Dosamantes, her brother Enrique or their two children, fruit of the failed relationships she had in the past with her ex-husband Nicolás Vallejo Nágera and with the regional singer Gerardo Bazúa.

Paulina has been known as the golden girl since the beginning of her career and now she seems to have set out to show that she will continue to ‘live up’ to this nickname even after entering her fifties. The singer dazzled at her celebration with a metallic blue minidress to show off her tanned legs, one of her most applauded attributes, and she also wore her usual blonde hair., another of his hallmarks, loose and combed in waves.

On such a special occasion, her mother wanted to make a short speech in which she mentioned the rebellious nature of her famous daughter, who has entered a new vital decade dragging a series of scandals -such as legal problems for the custody of his offspring or a direct controversy in which he seemed to snort a suspicious substance, to name just a few of them- who have managed to overshadow his musical career.

“She fights for her ideals and nobody gets her off that horse, but in life, to succeed, you have to have tenacity and love“, Susana affirms about Paulina’s overwhelming personality in one of the videos that the guests have shared on social networks.

The birthday girl, for her part, has used Instagram to thank all the good wishes and congratulations that her fans and her famous friends have sent her.

