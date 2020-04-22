The Golden Girl philosophy was taken wave of criticism received after participating in the One World: Together At Home international initiative that the organization Global Citizen conducted to support the World Health Organization (WHO), due to the large number of “Slips” he had during the live broadcast, which he made through his Instagram account

The mexican singer Paulina Rubio published a new video in her social networks, in which he taunts such errors with choruses of some of the songs he has performed throughout his career.

The extimbiriche shared a double box video, in which he mocks every stumble he had on a livestream, which he said, was not just any concert.

Initially, Rubio mocks “I stay in cause”, instead of “at home”, so he dedicates an audio with the choir: “None of this was a mistake”; later shows the moment in which forgot the letter of your subject Maybe, to which he replied with the refrain: “I am not that woman.”

In addition to the forgetfulness that the Mexican had during that video, it caused a stir among her fans the fact of sending her a message from camaraderie to Thalia, who is known as her eternal rival since they shared the musical stages in the Timbiriche group.

I send a kiss to Thalía, my life partner. I send him a very big kiss. I know it has been very present, ”he said.

After the unfortunate livestream show hundreds of netizens issued a criticism series against Paulina, calling her behavior in front of the camera strange, to the point of pointing out that she was “drugged” or “drunk”.

Paulina Rubio was one of the stars that joined the One World: Together At Home initiative, with the purpose of fundraising intended for workers who fight coronavirus around the world.

