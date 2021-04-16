Paulina Rubio loses custody of one of her children



Paulina Rubio.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

After several hearings, a judge recently determined that Gerardo Bazúa he is the father of Eros, fruit of his relationship with the singer Paulina Rubio, Y you have the right to live with him.

In a nutshell, Gerardo won this legal battle after he sued Paulina, arguing that she had taken advantage of her economic power to hide him and even engaged in behaviors that put the minor’s integrity at risk.

It should be mentioned that the case, which originated in 2019, had been postponed due to the restrictions derived from Covid-19, but the judge finally managed to give his verdict.

Now, the singer will not only have to share custody of her son, well Bazúa requested not to have full responsibility for the maintenance, taking into account that the difference in income with Rubio is quite wide.

What’s more, had demanded maintenance for him, compensation and even life insuranceHowever, it is unknown whether this ruled in favor of Bazúa or the pop star.

The relationship between Paulina and Gerardo was, for a while, perfect, until the problems that arose between them were so great that they decided to end the courtship they had for five years, from 2013 to 2018. But, having had a child , the separation has not been so easy to dissuade.

